Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Boosted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $90,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,991,993. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.98 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

