Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.6% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 32,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 818,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.86. 9,163,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,991,993. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.98 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

