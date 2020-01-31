Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Boosted by WealthNavi Inc.

WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,297,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,189 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 10.4% of WealthNavi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. WealthNavi Inc. owned about 0.28% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $191,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.01. The company had a trading volume of 15,424,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,991,993. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.98 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.23.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

