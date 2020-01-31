Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is Certified Advisory Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Certified Advisory Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Certified Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.8% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 285,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $123,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $261.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.94 and a 200 day moving average of $227.69. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $178.73 and a 52 week high of $263.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

