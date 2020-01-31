Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Position Boosted by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 259,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,841,000 after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 364,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,087,000 after purchasing an additional 73,748 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 368,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 444,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,137,000 after purchasing an additional 45,950 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.40. 36,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,619. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.88 and a twelve month high of $89.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.62.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

