Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Purchased by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Vanguard Materials ETF accounts for 3.0% of Certified Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Certified Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.47% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $9,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,261,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,439,000 after purchasing an additional 264,596 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,924,000 after purchasing an additional 36,412 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 94,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,139,000.

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $128.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.81 and its 200-day moving average is $127.84. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $114.84 and a 52-week high of $135.19.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

