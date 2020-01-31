Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $180.69 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $151.38 and a 1-year high of $184.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

