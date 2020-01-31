Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.4% of Certified Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,383,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,990,000 after purchasing an additional 687,094 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,521,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,524,000 after purchasing an additional 196,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,598,000 after purchasing an additional 449,608 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,988,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,684,000 after purchasing an additional 228,381 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,185,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,796,000 after purchasing an additional 849,501 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $95.09 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.72 and a fifty-two week high of $96.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.13.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

