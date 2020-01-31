Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 265,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 3.0% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned 0.18% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $13,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,730. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $48.15 and a 1-year high of $49.65.

