Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Stock Holdings Cut by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 69.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,639 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 3.7% of Fundamentun LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 244.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,781,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,485,046 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,921,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,357,000 after acquiring an additional 814,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,367,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,208,000 after acquiring an additional 206,740 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,901,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,182,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,806,000 after acquiring an additional 85,306 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.45. 109,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,016,759. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $79.39 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.11.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

