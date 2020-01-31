Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Lifted by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.97 on Friday, hitting $163.49. 2,139,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,249,043. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $137.12 and a 52 week high of $169.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.81.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

