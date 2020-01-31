Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 3.6% of Fundamentun LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,480,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,043. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.12 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.07 and its 200 day moving average is $155.81.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

