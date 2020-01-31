Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 164.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,956 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Condor Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 163,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $2.00 on Friday, hitting $116.97. The stock had a trading volume of 60,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,979. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $103.50 and a one year high of $121.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.21.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

