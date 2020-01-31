Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Raised by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Certified Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 474.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $118.98 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $103.50 and a 52-week high of $121.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.21.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

