VectorAI Price Down 13% Over Last 7 Days (VEC2)

VectorAI (CURRENCY:VEC2) traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. VectorAI has a market capitalization of $3,432.00 and $68.00 worth of VectorAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VectorAI has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One VectorAI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VectorAI alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,342.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.91 or 0.01934607 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $375.15 or 0.04010853 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.92 or 0.00726125 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00119272 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.23 or 0.00772205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009318 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00027354 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00716496 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

VectorAI Coin Profile

VEC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger-Hashimoto hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2016. VectorAI’s total supply is 18,399,311 coins. The official website for VectorAI is vector-blockchain.com.

Buying and Selling VectorAI

VectorAI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VectorAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VectorAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VectorAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VectorAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VectorAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.