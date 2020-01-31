VeriCoin (VRC) Market Cap Hits $1.79 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $12,186.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, CoinEgg, Bleutrade and Livecoin. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00046590 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00067618 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,409.89 or 1.00331767 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000744 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00051791 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001460 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,451,209 coins. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com.

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit, Poloniex, Bleutrade and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

