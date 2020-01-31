Verify Price Up 27.3% This Week (CRED)

Verify (CURRENCY:CRED) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, Verify has traded up 27.3% against the dollar. Verify has a total market cap of $106,618.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Verify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verify token can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, COSS, Radar Relay and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.22 or 0.02963685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00195863 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030235 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00122624 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Verify

Verify’s genesis date was November 8th, 2017. Verify’s total supply is 29,997,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,508,864 tokens. Verify’s official Twitter account is @verif_yas and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verify is /r/verifyas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verify’s official website is token.verify.as.

Verify Token Trading

Verify can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS, Radar Relay and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

