Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) CEO Sells $70,425.00 in Stock

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $70,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,932,806.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

C Malcolm Holland III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Veritex alerts:

On Monday, November 4th, C Malcolm Holland III sold 1,900 shares of Veritex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $47,690.00.

NASDAQ VBTX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.32. 375,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,724. Veritex Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.69.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Veritex had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 21.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Veritex during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Veritex during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VBTX. BidaskClub raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Veritex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.