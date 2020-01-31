Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research firms have commented on VBTX. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

VBTX opened at $28.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.54. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.40 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 22.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

In other news, Director Blake Bozman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $374,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,870.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $207,422.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 428,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,673.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,700 shares of company stock valued at $814,962. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Veritex by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

