Veritex Holdings Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Veritex in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.40. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Veritex’s FY2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.40 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Veritex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens lowered their price target on Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

VBTX traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $28.03. 3,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,332. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.68. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter worth $4,396,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Veritex by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Veritex by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 192,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Blake Bozman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $374,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,870.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $47,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,852.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,700 shares of company stock valued at $814,962. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Veritex’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.