VeriumReserve Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,168.00 (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. VeriumReserve has a total market cap of $412,733.00 and $1,168.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VeriumReserve has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One VeriumReserve coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001714 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.13 or 0.00726574 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009292 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00047146 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000961 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00067831 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007137 BTC.

VeriumReserve Coin Profile

VeriumReserve (CRYPTO:VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,573,601 coins. The official website for VeriumReserve is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriumReserve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

