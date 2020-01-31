Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by MACRO Consulting Group

MACRO Consulting Group grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.5% of MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 35.8% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ opened at $59.69 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.02 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Nomura downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.48.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

