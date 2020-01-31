Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,535,866 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.4% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $94,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 403,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after acquiring an additional 58,674 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.48.

Shares of VZ opened at $59.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.02 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.