Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Given Media Impact Score of 2.20

News coverage about Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) has been trending positive on Friday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Verizon Communications earned a news sentiment score of 2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the cell phone carrier an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.48.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.45. 952,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,437,938. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.21. The firm has a market cap of $246.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $53.02 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.23%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

