Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Lowered to Underperform at National Bank Financial

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$17.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$20.00. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.57% from the stock’s previous close.

VET has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vermilion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$26.27.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy stock traded down C$1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$19.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,132,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,108. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$17.13 and a 1 year high of C$36.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.93.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$391.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$395.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.