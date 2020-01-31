Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $230.00 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $210.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.58% from the stock’s current price.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.42. The company had a trading volume of 79,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,013. The company has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $163.68 and a 12-month high of $237.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $820,792.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,126,294.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Young sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.93, for a total transaction of $4,378,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,057.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,255,149 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 777,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,689,000 after purchasing an additional 39,435 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

