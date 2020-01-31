Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $285.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price objective raised by research analysts at SunTrust Banks to $285.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.75% from the stock’s previous close.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Leerink Swann upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.58.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $230.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $163.68 and a 12 month high of $237.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total transaction of $241,187.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,754.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $9,679,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,316 shares of company stock worth $26,255,149 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

