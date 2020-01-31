Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT Raised to $275.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Leerink Swann upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.30.

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $3.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.31 and a 200 day moving average of $196.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $163.68 and a one year high of $237.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 9,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.75, for a total transaction of $2,044,819.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,929,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 4,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $820,792.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,126,294.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,255,149 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

