Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT Raised to at Piper Sandler

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from to in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $243.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.12. 2,129,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $163.68 and a 12 month high of $237.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.64. The company has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total value of $5,610,919.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,556,461.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Young sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.93, for a total transaction of $4,378,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,057.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,316 shares of company stock worth $26,255,149 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,242,096 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,672 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

