Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $260.00 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $247.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.58.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $230.31 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $163.68 and a 52 week high of $237.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.64. The company has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $586,548.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,486.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,679,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,316 shares of company stock worth $26,255,149. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,242,096 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,672 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.