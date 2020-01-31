Very Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Impact COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Share Price

News headlines about COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) have been trending very positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR earned a coverage optimism score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of CCLAY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 36,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,985. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCLAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on COCA COLA AMATI/ADR in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie upgraded COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

