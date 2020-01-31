Very Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Stock Price

News headlines about Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) have trended very positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Commerce Resources earned a daily sentiment score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Commerce Resources stock opened at C$0.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 million and a PE ratio of -12.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.22. Commerce Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.04 and a 12 month high of C$0.41.

Commerce Resources Company Profile

Commerce Resources Corp., an exploration and development company, acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company focuses on the development of its Ashram Rare Earth project at the Eldor property in Quebec, and its Upper Fir tantalum and niobium deposit at the Blue River project in British Columbia.

