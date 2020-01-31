VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.85.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Citigroup raised VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $724,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 491,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 73,079 shares during the period.

VICI Properties stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 83.01 and a quick ratio of 83.01. VICI Properties has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $27.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average is $23.48.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). VICI Properties had a net margin of 66.78% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $222.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.22%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

