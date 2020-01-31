VIDY Market Cap Reaches $6.78 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. In the last seven days, VIDY has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One VIDY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global, MXC, Hotbit and Gate.io. VIDY has a market capitalization of $6.78 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VIDY Token Profile

VIDY is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,012,749,873 tokens. VIDY's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io, MXC and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

