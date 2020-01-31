Virginia National Bank Sells 3,892 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Virginia National Bank reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,969 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.9% of Virginia National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.1% in the third quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $323.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,421.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.56 and a 52 week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.18.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

