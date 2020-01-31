Virtacoin (VTA) Price Reaches $0.0000

Virtacoin (CURRENCY:VTA) traded up 33.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Virtacoin has a market cap of $4,972.00 and $6.00 worth of Virtacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Virtacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Virtacoin has traded up 382.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000101 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Virtacoin Profile

Virtacoin (VTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. Virtacoin’s total supply is 12,666,916,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,310,113 coins. The Reddit community for Virtacoin is /r/virtacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Virtacoin is www.virtacoin.world. Virtacoin’s official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Virtacoin

Virtacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Virtacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

