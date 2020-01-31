Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The closed-end fund reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.03. The company had a trading volume of 149,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,252. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $86.91 and a one year high of $131.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.31. The stock has a market cap of $869.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRTS. ValuEngine lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.