Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Position Increased by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,546 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.4% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Visa by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $208.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.30 and a 52 week high of $210.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.97 and its 200 day moving average is $182.44. The firm has a market cap of $399.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.32.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock worth $5,579,434. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

