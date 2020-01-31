Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $213.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.47% from the company’s current price.

V has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.88.

Visa stock opened at $208.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $403.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.44. Visa has a 52 week low of $133.30 and a 52 week high of $210.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock worth $5,579,434. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

