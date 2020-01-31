Visa’s (V) “In-Line” Rating Reiterated at SunTrust Banks

Visa (NYSE:V)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $230.00 target price on the credit-card processor’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

V stock opened at $208.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.44. The company has a market capitalization of $403.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. Visa has a 52 week low of $133.30 and a 52 week high of $210.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock worth $5,579,434. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,242,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,360,780,000 after buying an additional 58,752 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 55,134 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 64,427 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

