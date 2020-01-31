VisionX Achieves Market Capitalization of $172,540.00 (VNX)

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. VisionX has a market capitalization of $172,540.00 and approximately $3,128.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VisionX has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VisionX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Kucoin and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.43 or 0.02950141 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00194028 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00122465 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About VisionX

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal. VisionX’s official website is www.visionx.org.

Buying and Selling VisionX

VisionX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CryptoBridge and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VisionX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VisionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

