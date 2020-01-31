Vitae (VITAE) Trading Up 142.2% Over Last 7 Days

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 54.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $30.93 million and $280,272.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for $1.59 or 0.00017022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vitae has traded up 142.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003152 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005173 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

