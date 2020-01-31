Vivid Coin (VIVID) Trading Down 5.6% Over Last Week

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, Vivid Coin has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vivid Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vivid Coin has a total market capitalization of $28,024.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vivid Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.40 or 0.02932513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00193257 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030322 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00121422 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,023,513 coins and its circulating supply is 6,810,306 coins. The official website for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app. Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media.

Buying and Selling Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vivid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vivid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vivid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vivid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.