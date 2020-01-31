VNDC (VNDC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.47 Million

VNDC (CURRENCY:VNDC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. VNDC has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $254,499.00 worth of VNDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNDC token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VNDC has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

999 (999) traded 85.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000651 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005543 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000156 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000077 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

VNDC (CRYPTO:VNDC) is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2019. VNDC’s total supply is 118,691,454,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,083,092,340 tokens. VNDC’s official website is vndc.io. VNDC’s official Twitter account is @Vndcstable and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VNDC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

