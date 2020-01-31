Vodi X One Day Volume Tops $487.00 (VDX)

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Vodi X token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Vodi X has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. Vodi X has a total market cap of $468,915.00 and $487.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $278.22 or 0.02963685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00195863 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030235 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00122624 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Vodi X

Vodi X's total supply is 1,397,703,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 496,731,968 tokens. The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX.

Vodi X's official message board is medium.com/@VodiX. Vodi X's official website is vodix.io.

Buying and Selling Vodi X

Vodi X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vodi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vodi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vodi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

