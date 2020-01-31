VoteCoin Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, VoteCoin has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. VoteCoin has a market cap of $74,322.00 and approximately $51.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VoteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VoteCoin alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.23 or 0.00701806 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00118757 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00118140 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001126 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000575 BTC.

About VoteCoin

VoteCoin (CRYPTO:VOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 76,639,375 coins. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. VoteCoin’s official website is votecoin.site.

VoteCoin Coin Trading

VoteCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VoteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VoteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VoteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VoteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.