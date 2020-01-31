VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,841 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of VOXX International worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOXX. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in VOXX International by 38.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VOXX International by 74.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in VOXX International by 345.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 73,753 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 11.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 286,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 28,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Get VOXX International alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

VOXX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.39. The company had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $104.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.01. VOXX International Corp has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $5.42.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.19%.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.