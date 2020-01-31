VULCANO (VULC) Achieves Market Cap of $90,160.00

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, VULCANO has traded 47.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. VULCANO has a market cap of $90,160.00 and approximately $45.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VULCANO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About VULCANO

VULCANO (CRYPTO:VULC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2017. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VULCANO is vulcano.io. VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin.

Buying and Selling VULCANO

VULCANO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VULCANO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VULCANO using one of the exchanges listed above.

