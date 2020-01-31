Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,314,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ now owns 21,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 28,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.77.

NYSE:DIS opened at $137.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $245.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.60.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

