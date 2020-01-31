Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,318 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $194,314,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,939,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $643,745,000 after acquiring an additional 735,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,224,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.77.

Walt Disney stock opened at $137.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.49 and its 200-day moving average is $139.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $248.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

